‘Snow fun for some Maple Ridge residents after lines down

About 153 homes affected by freeze up, says BC Hydro

Power’s out for a bit, Wednesday morning, for residents on the north side of the South Alouette River. (THE NEWS/files)

People in about 153 homes in north Maple Ridge had a cold breakfast this morning after their power went out at 4:15 a.m.

The area affected is west of 130th Avenue and east of Fern Crescent, generally north of the South Alouette River, next to Golden Ears Provincial Park.

B.C. Hydro said snow and freezing rain impacted customers across Vancouver Island and parts of the Lower Mainland.

“Crews and contractors made steady progress restoring customers throughout the night and will continue through the day until all customers are restored. Individual restoration times may vary and will be provided once full damage assessments are completed,” Hydro said.