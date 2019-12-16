Snow forecasted for Revelstoke today

Forecast from Environment Canada:
Today: Cloudy. Periods of snow beginning near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h this afternoon. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 9 this afternoon.
Tonight: Periods of snow ending before morning then cloudy. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 2. Wind chill near minus 6.
Tomorrow: Cloudy. Periods of snow beginning in the morning. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 2. Wind chill near minus 6.
For more information see Environment Canada.
Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:30 am:
Highway 1
East to Golden: Slippery sections.
West to Sicamous: No conditions report.
Highway 23
North: Slippery sections. Compact snow.
South: Slippery sections.
For more information see DriveBC.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:30 am:
New snow: 0 cm
Base depth: 118 cm
Season total: 329 cm
Temp on top of the Ripper: -11C
Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:
Issued Monday
“Southerly winds overnight will have created slabs in the alpine. Expect rising danger during the day with increased winds, snowfall, and milder temps.”
Alpine: Moderate
Treeline: Moderate
Below treeline: Low
For more information visit Parks Canada