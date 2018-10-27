Snow forecast for Elk Valley

Elk Valley residents have woken to frost-covered cars and streets shrouded in mist ahead of forecast snowfall tonight.

According to the Environment Canada station in Sparwood, today promises a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 9C.

The cloud cover will return this evening along with wet snow or rain. Between 2-4cm of local snowfall is expected as temperatures dip to 1C.

Tomorrow, Environment Canada is predicting wet snow or rain changing to a few rain showers in the morning.

There’s a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon before the weather clears in the evening.

Monday and Tuesday are tipped to be sunny and clear, with highs of 7C and 6C respectively.

