There is a 60 per cent chance of a few flurries starting Sunday evening, according to The Weather Network, which carries into next week with 40 per cent chance of flurries on Monday and Tuesday. (File photo)

Snow flurries in the forecast for Greater Victoria starting Sunday

Temperatures dip below freezing this weekend and into early next week

  • Jan. 30, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

With temperatures set to dive below freezing Sunday night and into early next week, snow is in the forecast for Greater Victoria.

There is a 60 per cent chance of a few flurries starting Sunday evening, according to The Weather Network, which carries into next week with a 40 per cent chance of flurries on Monday and Tuesday.

The chance of flurries increases to 60 per cent on Wednesday before warmer temperatures hit Thursday and Friday turning flurries to showers.

