Snow flurries in the forecast for Greater Victoria starting Sunday

Temperatures dip below freezing this weekend and into early next week

There is a 60 per cent chance of a few flurries starting Sunday evening, according to The Weather Network, which carries into next week with 40 per cent chance of flurries on Monday and Tuesday. (File photo)

With temperatures set to dive below freezing Sunday night and into early next week, snow is in the forecast for Greater Victoria.

There is a 60 per cent chance of a few flurries starting Sunday evening, according to The Weather Network, which carries into next week with a 40 per cent chance of flurries on Monday and Tuesday.

RELATED: Cherry blossoms are blooming early in Victoria

The chance of flurries increases to 60 per cent on Wednesday before warmer temperatures hit Thursday and Friday turning flurries to showers.

HERE it is, major arctic blast targeting B.C. – hopefully you weren't bragging too much about how meek and mild our winter has been… #BCstorm #BCcold pic.twitter.com/EeAb4SEhwQ — Tyler Hamilton (@50ShadesofVan) January 30, 2019

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.