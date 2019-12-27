Snow finally arrives in Hope

Snow clearing on the sidewalks in downtown Hope was well underway Friday morning, as the town experienced its first real snowfall of the winter. (Jessica Peters/ Hope Standard)

Hope had its first significant snowfall overnight and into Friday morning (Dec. 27), and that meant a bit of chaos on the roads and highways.

A gravel truck overturned on Highway 1 eastbound near Flood-Hope Road during the early morning commute, but was cleared by about 8 a.m.

Snowplows and people with shovels have been busy through the morning keeping the streets and sidewalks clean, as the snow continues to come down.

While the rest of the Fraser Valley experienced scattered flurries and light snow overnight, Hope is expected to accumulate at least two centimetres, according to Environment Canada.

The snow is expected to ease off by this afternoon, but snow mixed with rain in the forecast for Saturday morning.

