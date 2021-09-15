Snow falls on the Okanagan Connector

The Pennask Summit is receving some snow Wednesday afternoon

Snow flakes are falling on Highway 97 C, Wednesday afternoon.

The Pennask Summit has been receiving the white stuff since about 7:30 a.m.

Environment Canada forecasts the snow level to hit 1500 metres for Wednesday and clear for Thursday morning.

Winds are gusting between 30 and 50 km hour along the Connector.

Temperatures could reach up to 15 C by the later afternoon.

Thursday is forecast to be sunny and 17 C for Highway 97 C.

READ MORE: Parole denied for B.C. man who killed family of 6 camping in Wells Gray Provincial Park

READ MORE: American lawyer fined for bringing guns across Osoyoos border

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.