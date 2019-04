Big White is open until April 22

While spring is in the air in the Okanagan Valley, snow continues to fall at Big White Ski Resort.

The resort reported six centimetres of snowfall within the last 24 hours, with a base of 210 cm.

Currently, 12 lifts are in operation.

Ski lifts will be running for the season until April 22.

