Snow expected this weekend in Elk Valley

A snow plow clears the drifting snow along Prest Road Wednesday. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in the Elk Valley by Saturday night.

Environment Canada announced the expected snowfall in a Special Weather Statement Friday morning, saying that high elevation snow could start today.

“A cold air mass is settling in over the B.C. Interior and persisting through the weekend,” read the release by Environment Canada.

“Lowering freezing levels and unsettled conditions will support the chance of snow over higher elevations.”

The release further explained that Kootenay Pass has the potential to see a significant amount of snow during this period. Rain will likely give way to periods of snow near the summit tonight (Friday) and and could persist through the weekend into Sunday.

Environment Canada says areas along the B.C./Alberta border are expected to see snow as well.

In the Elk Valley, freezing levels are expected to hover just above the valley bottom later Friday and will drop Friday night. A changeover to snow is likely Friday night with periods of snow possibly persisting through Sunday. They say accumulations remain uncertain at this time, but 5 to 10 cm by Saturday night is plausible.

A return to drier conditions and seasonal temperatures are expected early next week.

Mainroad says they are preparing for mixed winter conditions, including snow.

“Motorists should expect deteriorating conditions, drive to the conditions and prepare for delays caused by the weather,” read a release by Mainroad.

Mainroad says they will be applying their anti-icing program and performing snow removal operations where necessary, which will continue on all highways until the event passes and roadways are returned to the acceptable standard.

“Our 24-hour communications and dispatch office will pass on your observations and concerns when contacted.”

The communications and dispatch for mainroad is: 1-800-665-4929

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

