Snow expected on Tuesday

Environment Canada has issued a weather alert for Mission and Abbotsford

  • Dec. 18, 2017 12:00 a.m.
Environment Canada has issued a snow weather warning for the Fraser Valley, including Mission and Abbotsford.

According to the release, a deepening low pressure system is forecast to track across Northern Washington State near the B.C. border on Tuesday. Ahead of the system, rain will begin over the South coast this evening and become heavier overnight. Cooler air will wrap around the low causing the snow level to fall during the day on Tuesday.

For the Fraser Valley, snow level will fall to near sea level by Tuesday afternoon. Rain will changeover to snow in the afternoon and continue through the evening.

Snowfall amounts will vary significantly depending on precipitation intensity and elevation. In general, locally 5 to 10 cm of snow can be expected for this event.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

