Snow blankets boats moored in Ladysmith, in this moody photo captured by Deanna Kent. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Snow Day on Vancouver Island

Winter hit the Island early and hard on Tuesday

  • Dec. 19, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Winter Solstice may be Dec. 21, but winter came early to Vancouver Island when snow blanketed much of the southeast coast of the Island.

Environment Canada reported preliminary numbers of snow accumulation from around B.C. Tuesday afternoon: the Malahat received 23 centimetres, while Duncan received 18 cms. The Comox Valley didn’t see any snow, only rain.

Our Black Press Digital team compiled a video of some snow photos from around Vancouver Island. Here’s what it looked like, from Victoria to Campbell River.

WATCH: Snow Day on Vancouver Island

