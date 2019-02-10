Snow day: Nanaimo schools and university closed Monday

Students in Nanaimo-Ladysmith get a snow day as the school district announced schools are closed Monday, Feb. 11.

Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools advised that “due to heavy snowfall and dangerous road conditions, all schools in NLPS are closed Monday.”

Vancouver Island University will also be closed Monday “due to extreme weather conditions.”

RELATED: Island can expect ‘one-two punch’ of snowstorms

RELATED: Nanaimo seeing a snowy Sunday

RELATED: More snow on the way for B.C.’s south coast

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter