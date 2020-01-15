SNOW DAY: Mission public schools closed today

Schools in Mission are closed today, Jan. 15

  • Jan. 15, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

All public schools in the Mission School District are closed today, Wednesday, Jan 15.

It is the second time in three days that the cold weather and icy conditions have forced schools to shut down.

