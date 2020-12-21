Police are advising to stay off the Coquihalla today with 30 cm of snow expected to fall. This was the Coquihalla at 8 a.m.

Snow day in the Okanagan

Snow accumulating on all major roads and highways, crash in Princeton

  • Dec. 21, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Snow is sticking on all major roads and highways in the Okanagan.

Environment Canada issued the winter weather warning yesterday (Dec. 20), saying the white stuff would start falling around 5 a.m. but by 7 a.m. it was raining in Penticton.

That turned to snow 45 minutes later and already there is quite an accumulation of snow on all major routes.

Part of the Okanagan could see up to 20 centimetres (cm) of snow today.

READ MORE: Snow warning

A vehicle incident has sent emergency vehicles to Highway 5A in Princeton this morning.

Police advised for people to stay off the Coquihalla today with an expected 30 cm of snow to fall.

So far, no crashes have been reported but all semis are expected to chain up.

Snowfall will be more variable in the Okanagan where lower elevations along the lake may receive 10 cm or less; however, there will be 15 cm or more at higher terrains.

Environment Canada advises surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

