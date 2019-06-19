Snow covers southern B.C. highway

Burns Lake residents might not be happy about the cooler temperatures this week but at least we don't have to worry about snowy roads, unlike down south.

Burns Lake residents might not be happy about the cooler temperatures this week but at least we don’t have to worry about snowy roads, unlike down south.

Highway cameras from DriveBC on June 19 showed stretches of road on Highway 97C covered in snow and slush.

The area between Aspen Grove and Elkhart (west of Kelowna) resembled a winter wonderland as of 8 a.m.

By 11:30 a.m. the snow had cleared somewhat but was still covering the highway divider.

There have even been warnings of “thunder snow” as Environment Canada has detected lightning amid the snow showers.

READ MORE: ‘Thunder snow’ warning after snowfall blankets parts of B.C. highway, western Alberta

The temperature in Aspen Grove was at 2C, with 100 per cent humidity at 11:25 a.m, according to The Weather Network.

The wintry weather hits the Okanagan as summer is officially only two days away.

Blair McBrideMultimedia reporter

Send Blair an emailLike Lakes District News on Facebook