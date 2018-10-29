Snow could be back Thursday night

Quesnel may be in for snow this week.

Environment Canada is predicting a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries on Thursday night, with a low of zero degrees Celsius.

Halloween night, however, should see trick-or-treaters make their rounds under relatively clear skies, although there is a low of -2 degrees Celsius predicted. Daytime showers are expected on Oct. 31, with a high of nine degrees.

The remainder of the week will be mainly cloudy with highs of seven or eight degrees and overnight lows of around zero.

