Snow continuing through weekend in Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:
Today: Periods of snow. Amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 3. Wind chill near minus 9.
Tonight: Periods of snow. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 4. Wind chill near minus 8.
Tomorrow: Periods of snow. Blowing snow late in the afternoon. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming north 50 km/h gusting to 80 late in the afternoon. Temperature steady near minus 4. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning and minus 16 in the afternoon.
For more information see Environment Canada.
Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:00 am:
Highway 1
East to Golden: Compact snow. Slippery sections.
West to Sicamous: Compact snow. Slippery sections.
Highway 23
North: Compact snow. Slippery sections.
South: Compact snow. Slippery sections.
For more information see DriveBC.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:00 am:
New snow: 8 cm
Base depth: 243 cm
Season total: 641 cm
Temp on top of the Ripper: -13C
Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:
Issued Friday
“Continued snowfall and wind are adding to the load on buried layers. Conservative terrain choices are still recommended.”
Alpine: Considerable
Treeline: Moderate
Below treeline: Moderate
For more information visit Parks Canada