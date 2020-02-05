Snow continuing in Revelstoke

Snow expected for the next couple days

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Snow. Amount 5 cm. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 9 this afternoon.

Tonight: Snow ending late this evening then cloudy. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill near minus 6.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Flurries beginning in the morning. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 6. UV index 1 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 10:00 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Closed near Golden due to a vehicle incident. DriveBC is assessing.

West to Sicamous: Vehicle incident near Revelstoke. Single alternating lane.

Highway 23

North: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

South: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:

New snow: 5 cm

Base depth: 253 cm

Season total: 807 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -10C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Wednesday

“The hazard could rise this afternoon if the weather arrives earlier than forecasted.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Parks Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:

Issued Tuesday

“Avalanche hazard exists where the wind has loaded cornices and drifted recent snow into wind slabs. Give cornices a wide berth and assess for wind slab conditions before committing to terrain.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:

Issued Tuesday

“Avalanche hazard will increase throughout the day. Simplify terrain choices where more than 25 cm of new snow accumulates and seek out sheltered areas with soft loose snow.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Avalanche Can