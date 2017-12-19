Snow causing delays and cancellations at Nanaimo Airport

With a snowfall warning in effect, Nanaimo Airport says there have been delays and cancellations. (Nanaimo Airport webcam)

With a snowfall warning in effect for the area, Nanaimo Airport says there have been delays and cancellations.

According to Nanaimo Airport’s website, the Air Canada 10:35 a.m. flight to Vancouver and WestJet 11:09 a.m. flight to Calgary were among those cancelled. A 12:38 p.m. WestJet flight to Vancouver has also been cancelled.

Mike Hooper, airport president and CEO, said the airport’s website, www.nanaimoairport.com, has a live feed, as well as flight information, and it changes based on the conditions, Hooper said.

“We did have full services this morning leaving,” said Hooper. “We had three aircraft here overnight and they all left and then it’s really going to be dependent on the storm, when conditions come back to normal.”RELATED: Snowfall warning issued for Nanaimo

RELATED: Snowfall leads to widespread power outages across Nanaimo region

While Hooper originally estimated it would take 24 hours before conditions returned to normal, he said it may be shorter.

“We’re expecting it to actually be much better the next several hours,” Hooper said.

Hooper recommends travellers flying out on the West Coast should reach out to the airport website and air carriers to determine best options.

“We appreciate the patience of people travelling in a snow storm,” said Hooper. “It does become very wearing on people travelling.”

In related news, Victoria International Airport is reporting that snow and freezing rain has caused a power outage.

