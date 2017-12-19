A tow truck prepares to remove a vehicle from the scene of an accident where an SUV and a semi collided Tuesday afternoon. Fire Rescue Services were on scene and closed down 11th Avenue while the incident was being cleared. Firefighters report that only minor injuries were sustained in the accident. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Snow causes havoc on Vernon roads

North Okanagan emergency crews busy attending to multiple accidents

  • Dec. 19, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Accidents are plagueing North Okanagan roads as the white stuff continues to cause a mess.

Emergency crews have been swamped all day dealing with motor vehicle incidents around Vernon and surrounding areas.

Motorists are advised to give themselves extra time to get where they are going, and take extreme caution.

A snowfall warning remains in effect for the following highways:Coquihalla Highway – Hope to MerrittCoquihalla Highway – Merritt to KamloopsHighway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison PassHighway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay PassOkanagan Connector – Merritt to Kelowna

Flights have also been grounded at Kelowna International Airport.

