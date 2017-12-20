Snow blankets southern half of B.C.

Tuesday's snow storm marked the first significant snowfall for Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

As promised, much of southern half of the province was walloped with snow on Tuesday creating issues on highways throughout the region.

Environment Canada says a low-pressure system tracking along the U.S. border spread snow to southern Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the Southern Interior.

This storm marked the first significant snowstorm of the 2017-18 winter season for both southern Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

As of Wednesday morning at 6 a.m., Environment Canada released its current statistics on the amount of snow we received on Tuesday.

Summary of snowfall in centimetres:

Vancouver IslandMalahat Summit: 31Nanaimo Airport: 20Shawnigan Lake: 20Duncan Area: 18Victoria Airport: 3

Metro Vancouver & Fraser ValleyNorth Vancouver: 10-15Burnaby Mountain (SFU): 12Vancouver Airport: 7Abbotsford Airport: 7

Southern InteriorTrail: 39Castlegar Area: 20-30Cranbrook Airport: 28Moyie: 24Morrissey: 24Princeton Area: 15-20Kamloops Area: 10-20Vernon Area: 10-20Penticton Airport: 15Kelowna Area: 5-15Sparwood Area: 13

Highway PassesCoquihalla Summit: 25Larson Hill: 41Helmer Lake: 41Walloper: 30Allison Pass: 44Kootenay Pass: 35Paulson Summit: 33Pennask Summit: 42

While the snow weather warnings for the province have all been lifted, Drive BC still has a travel advisory on most major highways, due to the ice and snow that accumulated overnight.

For more information on driving in winter conditions, click here.

For up to date details on highway conditions and road closures check DriveBC.

You can also monitor Environment Canada for alerts, warnings and updated forecasts.

