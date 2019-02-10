Snow blankets Parksville Qualicum Beach region

Motorists urged to take caution on roads

Posted by Cheryl Bailey on Sunday, February 10, 2019

Via Mainroad Group Communications, Sunday afternoon:

Mid-Island is currently experiencing heavy snowfall throughout the Service Area.

Mainroad crews are plowing and sanding main routes at this time and will move on to side roads when time and resources permit.

Motorists should expect winter driving conditions with slushy and slippery sections as well as limited visibility due to ground fog and blowing snow.

Please drive with extra caution around highway maintenance equipment, leave extra time to reach your destination and as always before you head out, check www.drivebc.ca.

