Snow Angels seek volunteers

“Weather” we like it or not, winter is practically on Agassiz-Harrison’s doorstep.

Agassiz-Harrison Community Services (AHCS), the District of Kent and the Village of Harrison Hot Springs have all collaborated to establish the Snow Angels program, a group of volunteers dedicated to clearing private driveways and sidewalks of snow and ice, ensuring those unable to clear their driveways are never snowed in.

“Snow Angels unites communities and helps bring out the best in people,” reads a notice posted recently on the District of Kent website.

How to volunteer

The program is always looking for volunteers as the autumn days get colder. Anyone aged 16 and older can become a Snow Angel – they must also be reliable, have their own snow shovel or other equipment and their own transportation. The idea is to clear private driveways and walkways in front of designated residences so residents can get to critical medical appointments, run errands and receive necessary care. The homes serviced by Snow Angels are marked with a special decal.

How to get a Snow Angels Decal

Snow Angel decals can be picked up at the following locations:

AHCS, 7086 Cheam Avenue in Agassiz

Municipal Hall, 7170 Cheam Avenue in Agassiz

Municipal Hall, 495 Hot Springs Road in Harrison Hot Springs

Tips for volunteers

Safety is the first priority when it comes to being a Snow Angels volunteer. If you have a history of heart disease, high blood pressure, you smoke or you’re not routinely active, check with your doctor before volunteering. Spread salt whenever available to prevent slipping. Using a smaller shovel might seem like it would take longer, but the lighter loads will make the job easier on your back.

Tips for clients

Stay indoors as snow is being removed; this is especially important during the pandemic to assure proper social distancing. Tips and donations aren’t recommended, but if you’d like to provide something, provide it enclosed in an envelope while the Snow Angels remain outside your home. Use caution when using the driveway and walkway as some portions may still be slippery.

width=”75%”>

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:news@ahobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Agassiz-Harrison Observer