Snow and rain expected tonight in Eastern Fraser Valley, but no accumulation

Residents of the Eastern Fraser Valley should expect snow overnight, but not much accumulation.
Environment Canada is calling for a mix of snow and rain from Abbotsford to Hope, with up to 4 cm expected in Hope. The snow will change to rain throughout the day Wednesday, and it is expected to rain in the region right through the weekend.
Weather this time of year can vary greatly in this area. In Chilliwack, the lowest recorded temperature for Dec. 29 is -15.7 C in 1990 and the highest recorded temperature was 12.1 C in 2018.
On this day in 1996, there was 49 cm of snow on the ground in Abbotsford.
