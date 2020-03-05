Snow and rail for Revelstoke

An alleyway snowman between Telus and RBC. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Snow ending this morning then cloudy. 60 percent chance of rain showers late this afternoon. Snow level rising to 1100 metres this afternoon. Snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 9. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: A few rain showers changing to snow after midnight. Snow level 1200 metres lowering to valley bottom after midnight. Snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low zero.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of snow early in the morning then 60 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. High 6. UV index 3 or moderate.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Slushy. Slippery sections.

West to Sicamous: Slushy. Slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Slushy. Slippery sections.

South: Slushy. Slippery sections.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:

New snow: 5 cm

Base depth: 260 cm

Season total: 948 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -8C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Thursday

“It’s a good time to use caution in the backcountry. We’ve been spoilt this winter with few concerns from persistent weak layers. This has now changed, with the Feb 22 surface hoar/suncrust layer lurking at a depth that can be triggered by people.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Moderate

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:

Issued Wednesday

“A spicy ��️ persistent slab problem is not showing any signs of letting up. Don’t get complacent about considerable danger. Avalanches have been large and human triggering remains likely.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Considerable

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:

Issued Wednesday

“A spicy ��️ persistent slab problem is not showing any signs of letting up. Don’t get complacent about considerable danger. Avalanches have been large and human triggering remains likely.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Considerable

