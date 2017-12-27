Snow and freezing rain forecast in Fraser Valley

Environment Canada is predicting up to 20 cm of snow to fall on Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows overnight Wednesday.

Thursday morning there is more snow and freezing rain in the forecast, with the ice falling beginning Thursday morning.

A winter storm warning has been issued for Metro Vancouver, with Environment Canada saying “hazardous winter conditions are expected.”

Snowy weather

“A strong system will move towards Vancouver Island tonight and the snowfall will intensify. Warmer air aloft will spread across the region while brisk northeast winds maintain the cool air near the surface. Amounts of snow in the range of 10 to 20 cm are possible before the snow transitions to an extended period of freezing rain on Thursday. A significant layer of ice is possible through Friday especially over Central and Eastern Fraser Valley.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.”

Much of Canada is in the grip of old man winter, with thousands going without power after a storm in Nova Scotia, Toronto dropping to -29 C with the windchill factor, while the Prairie provinces were also subject to extreme cold weather warnings.