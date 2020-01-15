Snow and cold for Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:
Today: Snow ending this afternoon then cloudy. Amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 12. Wind chill minus 22 this morning and minus 16 this afternoon.
Tonight: Cloudy. Snow beginning early this evening. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 11. Wind chill near minus 19.
Tomorrow: Snow ending in the morning then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 9. Wind chill near minus 18.
For more information see Environment Canada.
Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:00 am:
Highway 1
East to Golden: Compact snow. Slippery sections.
West to Sicamous: Blow snow and compact snow. Slippery sections.
Highway 23
North: Compact snow. Slippery sections.
South: Compact snow. Slippery sections.
For more information see DriveBC.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:00 am:
New snow: 3 cm
Base depth: 230 cm
Season total: 662 cm
Temp on top of the Ripper: -20C
Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:
Issued Wednesday
“Frostbite and Hypothermia are real concerns with current temperatures, travel and dress accordingly”
Alpine: Moderate
Treeline: Moderate
Below treeline: Moderate
For more information visit Parks Canada