Snow and cold for Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Snow ending this afternoon then cloudy. Amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 12. Wind chill minus 22 this morning and minus 16 this afternoon.

Tonight: Cloudy. Snow beginning early this evening. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 11. Wind chill near minus 19.

Tomorrow: Snow ending in the morning then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 9. Wind chill near minus 18.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:00 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

West to Sicamous: Blow snow and compact snow. Slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

South: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:00 am:

New snow: 3 cm

Base depth: 230 cm

Season total: 662 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -20C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Wednesday

“Frostbite and Hypothermia are real concerns with current temperatures, travel and dress accordingly”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Parks Canada