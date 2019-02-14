Snow a boon to some North Saanich businesses

Some coffee shops managed to open while their rivals closed, resulting in brisk trade. (sidneybia.ca)

Although it is estimated the snowy conditions of the past week could have cost the Saanich Peninsula up to $2.5 million a day, some businesses report that they couldn’t be happier.

Many companies felt the affects of the weather on Sunday and by Monday, many were unable to open.

From manufacturing and offices to services and shops, many businesses had to reduce opening hours or close altogether. However, some businesses have thrived, especially those near the airport and ferry terminals.

RELATED: Economic impact of a snow day could be millions, say business leaders

The cab companies of Sidney enjoyed some of the busiest trading they’ve ever experienced.

The manager of Sidney Taxi, Cecil Davies, described the number of calls they received as “astronomical.”

“We have four phone lines and they stayed lit up all day and night.” He added, “We had people calling from Victoria after they had tried all their cab companies.”

It was so busy that he said they reverted to a first-come-first-serve system to try and meet demand and, even then, he said “we couldn’t handle all the calls.”

READ ALSO: Meteorologist warns of potential drainage problems and collapsing roofs by end of the week

Some hotels said that they did not experience any difference in demand, while others said they were 100 per cent booked, when normally they would be at 60 per cent occupancy.

The Best Western Plus Emerald Isle and the Travelodge by Wyndham Victoria Airport both said they had been fully booked through the week, and their phone lines had been “very busy.” Both hotels predominantly attributed the increased bookings to flight cancellations.

Most of Sidney’s restaurants, cafes and coffee shops didn’t open for much of the week and so experienced lost earnings. However, a few hardy souls opened their businesses’ doors and reported moderate to brisk trading. Beacon Cafe said that most of their regulars didn’t come in but new customers did, funneled away from the coffee shops that were closed. Serious Coffee, told us that they were extremely busy for the same reason.

nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter