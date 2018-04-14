Snoozed through the news? We’ve got you covered

Every Saturday, the Kelowna Capital News will highlight popular stories from the week

Lynrick Road resident Konrad Pimiskern has been dealing with a flooded basement for almost a month and the water keeps coming. Photo: Barry Gerding/Black Press

1. Konrad Pimiskern looks around his flooded basement and wonders where the water is from and who will pay for the damage it caused to his home.

The Black Mountain area resident has been pumping water out of his house for a month, as have several of his Lynrick Road neighbours in the Mountainview subdivision.

2. Finding orange rocks along Kelowna’s beaches? It’s a natural phenomenon that occurs every year.

3. Lake Country residents will have to wait until 2020 for a new roundabout on Oceola Road.

Construction on the Oceola Road roundabout was set to begin at the end of April, but tenders the district received didn’t meet expectations and the project will wait until 2020.

4. The Okanagan Rail Trail is getting a boost from the federal government.

The announcement of $1.3 million was made Thursday in Lake Country.

5. Winter isn’t done with us yet.

Snow will turn to rain later Saturday morning. The B.C. Government has also extended it’s winter tire regulations to April 30 in order to make roadways safer following an intense winter.

