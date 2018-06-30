Snoozed through the news? We’ve got you covered

Every Saturday, we feature top stories from the week in Kelowna so you can catch up

Mounties have taped off a grassy area near the Tim Hortons on Enterprise Way and Highway 33, where a body has been found. ( IMAGE CREDIT: SYDNEY MORTON)

Missed out on news this week? Don’t worry as every Saturday the Capital News and Lake Country Calendar will highlight our top five stories from the week.

1. A body was found in a fast food parking lot at the intersection of Highway 33 and Enterprise Way this week.

Cpl. Kent Hall said the body of a man was discovered at around 12:18 p.m. Wednesday. Our editor wrote a column on how street people deserve better.

2. A painted turtle was found with its shell crushed in a West Kelowna park. The story came from a social media post that resonated with the community.

3. Kelowna casino workers are on strike.

Striking Gateway Casinos unionized workers dropped their cards and chips and hit the pavement to set up picket lines outside as promised earlier yesterday at 3:01 p.m.

More than 702 workers, members of the B.C. Government Employees Union, at the Cascades Kamloops, Cascades Penticton, Playtime Kelowna and Lake City Vernon casinos walked off the job after contract mediation talks broke down earlier this week.

4. RCMP are investigating the suspicious death of a Vernon woman in West Kelowna.

On June 29, just after 7 a.m. the West Kelowna RCMP responded to call of a sudden death in the 1300 block of Ponderosa Road in West Kelowna. When police attended a nearby residence, they found a deceased woman.

5. Lake Country council will consider a new bylaw amendment for recreational cannabis as it makes its way back to the table for a second time.

Council recently heard from the community regarding the bylaw, and may make changes to it during a regular meeting Tuesday night.

