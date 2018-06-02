Snoozed through the news? We’ve got you covered

Every Saturday, the Kelowna Capital News will recap on popular stories from the week

Cambrie Knight and MacKenna Miller enjoy feeding one of the macropods, Friday, March 31 at the Kangaroo Creek Farm. - Image Credit: Carli Berry

Every weekend, the Capital News and Lake Country Calendar will highlight popular stories from the week, just in case you missed them.

1. The Kangaroo Creek Farm is looking to move away from Lake Country. The farm is eyeing up a spot on Old Vernon Road near Kelowna International Airport.

The new site will allow for increased parking space, as well as room to expand as the kangaroo farm continues to grow, owner Caroline MacPherson said.

2. A Kelowna woman says she was hit by feces falling from the sky. A few researchers at UBCO say this is plausible.

3. The Kelowna RCMP says it has narrowed its search for a missing Vernon man after the man’s vehicle was discovered abandoned in a neighbourhood between Kelowna and Lake Country.

Jordan Alexander Mooney was last seen when he left a home in the Dilworth area of Kelowna, in the late evening hours of Sunday, May 27.

4. A mortar found by hikers in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park May 26 was live.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team from CFB Esquimault responded to a call regarding a potential unexploded explosive ordnance (UXO) found in the park, following direction from the Joint Task Force (Pacific) at the request of local authorities.

5. The owner of a controversial Lake Country inn is attempting to remove a notice on title that was put in place after the Airport Inn Lakeside failed to meet building regulations.

However, District of Lake Country staff recommend that it remains in place as the inn’s owner “has not followed the recommended steps to achieve compliance on the subject property.”

@carliberry_carli.berry@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.