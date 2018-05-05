Snoozed through the news? We’ve got you covered

Every Saturday, we highlight the top stories from the week in Kelowna and Lake Country

1. The speculation tax threatens to derail a resurgence in rental property development in the Central Okanagan, say industry insiders.

Rising rental rates, reasonable land and financing costs, along with Alberta’s economic downturn sparked a renewed interest among developers in building rental properties in Kelowna and West Kelowna over the last few years.

2. The men who plotted and carried out the 2011 murder of B.C. gangster Jonathan Bacon were expressionless as they pleaded guilty to their crimes Tuesday, putting an end to a lengthy trial mired in red tape.

3. The governance model for the Okanagan Rail Trail is taking on a new identity.

A recommendation coming before Kelowna city council at Monday’s meeting is to endorse creation of the Okanagan Rail Trail Committee, effective as of June 30, 2018.

4. Kelowna coun. Charlie Hodge has been writing for the Capital News for more than 40 years.

The smell of ink permeated the old Kelowna Capital News building on Bernard Avenue the day Charlie Hodge stepped through its doors to start his first reporting job.

It was 1974 and the 17-year-old was fresh out of high school, hired by the Capital News’ then-editor Pat Denton.

“I think they cleaned out a closet to make me an office,” Hodge said.

5. The Lake Country fire department has a new tool in its arsenal to combat fires this season.

“We purchased, through the help of a donation from a resident along Nighthawk Road, a large sprinkler unit. His home was one of the houses impacted by the fire,” said fire chief Steve Windsor. “It gives us the ability to set up a defendable zone between the interface and homes, so it’s only good where there are fire hydrants.”

