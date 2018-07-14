Snoozed through the news this week? We’ve got you covered

Every Saturday, we share the top stories in Lake Country and Kelowna from the week

Basecamp Card Co., a playing card game featuring conversation-starter questions, is gaining popularity in the Okanagan. - Contributed

Every Saturday, the Capital News and Lake Country Calendar will give this week’s top five stories so you can catch up on your news.

1. Kelowna card makers are gaining popularity in the Okanagan with their Basecamp Co. Cards. The cards act as both playing cards, and conversation starters. Creator Maya Gay says she’s sold about 15,000 packs.

2. A Kamloops wildfire is still uncontained and has reached 500 hectares in size. Fire crews are battling the blaze that started a few days ago.

NASA satellite hotspot data shows the approximate outline of the Shuswap Road fire over the past 24 hours. #Kamloops pic.twitter.com/Mnaip0DEj6 — Sean Brady (@iamseanbrady) July 13, 2018

3. A new medical clinic in Kelowna and the expansion of another in Lake Country is allowing residents to sign up for a family doctor.

4. Despite rules that prohibit short-term accommodation rentals in the City of Kelowna, plenty of local property owners are flouting, say city staff.

According to staff report, as of last November, there were 1,178 listings for short-term rentals in Kelowna despite the fact they are not allowed in any areas zoned residential in the city.

5. A collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck on Thursday afternoon in West Kelowna has police questioning the rider’s experience.

The crash sent the rider to hospital with lower body injuries and the bike had to be towed from the scene due to extensive damage.

@carliberry_carli.berry@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.