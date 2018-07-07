Snoozed through Kelowna’s news this week? We’ve got you covered

We round up our weekend with popular stories from Lake Country and Kelowna

Draped in white, dinner guests were whisked off to the secret location for the annual fête, Le Dîner en Blanc at Sutherland Park in Kelowna on June 5.

Every weekend the Capital News and Lake Country Calendar highlight’s popular stories from the week.

1. Family members and friends are mourning the death of a young man who died in an explosive West Kelowna house fire. The fire occurred Wednesday night on Elliott Road, and the RCMP suspects it could be drug related.

House fire ignites loud explosion leaving one deceased – RCMP investigating https://t.co/9jtd0fIuuA #Kelowna — Kelowna RCMP (@KelownaRCMP) July 6, 2018

2. Film star Nicholas Cage has been spotted around Kelowna this week.

Cage is starring in A Score to Settle, which is being filmed in the city.

3. A Kelowna winery has been named the best vinery in Canada.

“We have been watching (the ratings) day after day, for months, as we get closer and closer, and finally it happened,” Wyn Lewis, owner of the Vibrant Vine winery, said.

4. Guests clad in white took over Sutherland Park.

With a table adorned with a candelabra Amanda Stonehouse attended her first Dîner en Blanc with the master of the dinner lay out, Kathleen Kivilahit, adorning the silver spectacle with crystals and flowers.

“We brought everything, three-piece settings, trays to put all the food on, lobster, prawns. We want to have fun, and we are doing it right,” Kivilahit said.

Allons-y! A post shared by Capital News-Kelowna (@kelownacapitalnews) on Jul 5, 2018 at 9:26pm PDT

5. Pot shops could be located side-by-side if the latest Lake Country cannabis bylaw is passed.

According to the district’s community development manager Jamie McEwan, council removed the one-kilometre buffer requirement between shops Tuesday night during a regular council meeting. It was the district’s only change to the bylaw.

@carliberry_carli.berry@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.