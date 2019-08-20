Sneak peek at Black Creek Community Centre’s new play space

The Black Creek Community Centre playground includes features geared towards challenging, imaginative and inclusive play and accessibility. Photo submitted

Children and families in Black Creek are getting their first look at design plans for their new $100,000 play project as winners of this year’s BCAA Play Here, a community investment initiative that gives kids in B.C. better places to play and learn.

Thousands of words shared by children and their community to describe their dream play spaces have been turned into pictures of their new playgrounds.

“It’s exciting to reveal the design of the Black Creek Community Centre playground, particularly knowing it will become reality when it’s built this fall,” said Shawn Pettipas, director community engagement.

BCAA and partnering play space experts work closely with each winning community to design vibrant new play areas that can serve as a central hub to not only bring kids together but entire communities as well. Other winners of the 2019 BCAA Play Here contest include a playground for the community of Sayward and a small wheels playground in Oliver in the Okanagan.

The Black Creek Community Centre playground includes features geared towards challenging, imaginative and inclusive play and accessibility. Details include:

Features for children ages 2-5 years and 5-12 years.

Interconnected circuit features – allows children to move from one element to another without having to set foot on the ground with multiple entry and exit points throughout the circuit.

Two double slides, including one for younger children.

Various climbers, ladders, a crawl tube and giant spider.

A storefront panel and dragonfly providing places for imaginative and social play.

Ground surface provides wheelchair access to the low platforms and other accessible features.