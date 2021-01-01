Snapshot: Brave swimmers perform polar plunge in Shuswap Lake

Although no large group-plunge was organized, a few people waded into the frigid lake.

Although no large group polar bear plunge was organized this year at Salmon Arm’s Canoe Beach, a few hardy couples and families kept up the annual tradition.

One group of swimmers dashed into the frigid water mid-morning on Jan. 1. After wading out of the water with their teeth chattering, the polar plungers reported it was an invigorating way to start the new year.

