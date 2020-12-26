Avalanche control conducted on Thursday, Dec. 23, brought snow and debris safely down over top of the Lanark show shed on Highway 1 approximately 46 kilometres east of Revelstoke. (BC Transportation and Infrastructure photo)

Snapshot: Avalanche rolls over snowshed tunnel on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Structure protects Trans-Canada Highway following avalanche control

Photos shared by BC Transportation and Infrastructure illustrate the importance of showshed tunnels along the Trans-Canada Highway in winter.

The images show the Lanark snowshed on Highway 1, approximately 46 kilometres east of Revelstoke, covered in snow and debris following avalanche control conducted on Thursday, Dec. 23.

Read more: New snowshed lighting fails on Trans Canada Highway east of Revelstoke

Read more: Coalmont Road reopened following avalanche

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Arm Observer

Previous story
Mixed feelings among Vernon pastors as COVID-19 restrictions curb religious services
Next story
Okanagan distillery pressures feds for tax reduction for Canadian distillers

Just Posted

Most Read