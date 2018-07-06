Smoldering campfire in Williams Lake sparks concerns

Williams Lake Fire Dept. Assistant Chief Joan Flaspohler (left) and the city’s brand new Fire Chief Erick Peterson at the scene of a smoldering campfire off Bond Lake Road Thursday morning. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

An abandoned campfire on the Bond Lake Road discovered Thursday morning, just days prior to the one-year anniversary of the Cariboo wildfires of 2017, was a stark reminder that campfires need to be watched at all times and extinguished, said Williams Lake’s new Fire Chief Erick Peterson.

“You have to make sure a fire is out before you leave,” Peterson said as he and Assistant Chief Joan Flaspohler investigated the fire.

A local resident told the Tribune there was a party at the site Wednesday night and some of the neighbours had gone in Thursday to clean up the area when they discovered the fire wasn’t out.

Peterson said a fire extinguisher wouldn’t be enough so they decided the fire department would return with Engine 11 to put it out completely.

Flaspohler said the fire was within the Cariboo Regional District boundary where campfires are still permitted, although she reminded the public all fires cannot be bigger than .5 metres in height and width.

“In city boundaries we have a bylaw and campfires are not permitted,” she added.

Peterson arrived on Tuesday, July 3 from Delta where he worked with the fire department there for 15 years.

Read more: 2017 wildfires attract new fire chief for Williams Lake

He said this week he had met all the paid-on-call firefighters and the career staff.

“It’s going really well and they are all helping me transition into my new position,” he said. “Everyone has been awesome.”

As July gets underway, conditions are not as dry as they were at this time last year when on July 7 several wildfires were ignited when a lightning storm passed through the region.

Between May 1 and July 4 the Williams Lake area received more than double the amount of rain compared to last year.

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s historical data records show 17.2 millimetres of precipitation fell in May, 61.8 mm in June and in the first two days of July 10.2 mm.

In 2017, the Williams Lake area received 31.6 mm in May, nine mm in June and zero precipitation in July.

news@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter