Smoky skies enveloping Nanaimo and east Vancouver Island area

Wildfire smoke from the United States will again affect Nanaimo and areas on central Vancouver Island on Saturday, Sept. 12. (Karl Yu/Nanaimo News Bulletin)

Smoke from wildfires in the United States will again envelop Nanaimo and areas of central Vancouver Island today, Sept. 12.

According to an air quality statement from Environment Canada, Nanaimo, as well as Duncan, an area from Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay, Comox Valley and Campbell River will be areas impacted.

The B.C. air quality health index forecast for Nanaimo for today is 10+ (very high health risk).

The Nanaimo area saw smoky skies yesterday and Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 23 C, 27 C with the humidity index, today, with widespread smoke. A mix of sun and cloud is forecast for Sunday, Sept. 13, with a high of 24 C, 26 C with humidity, and widespread smoke.

Environment Canada is advising that people should take the smoky conditions into consideration when planning activities for the day as “wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gasses which includes many chemicals that can harm your health.”

People with heart conditions or breathing problems, are asked to avoid physically demanding activity. Children and the elderly should also avoid physical activity outdoors. The general population is advised to reschedule outdoor activity, particularly if people experience symptoms such as coughing, and throat irritation.

There could be a respite Sunday night, as cloudy periods are forecast, with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

