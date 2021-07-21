Smoky Skies bulletin remains in place

A smoky skies bulletin issued by Environment Canada is remaining in place as Golden continues to see smoke and poor air quality as wildfires burn across the province.

The bulletin has been in place since July 13.

The Kootenays, Okanagan, Shuswap and West Columbia are impacted by wildfire smoke and will continue to be for the next 24 to 48 hours, according to Environment Canada.

While smoke is present over much of the Southern Interior, there are variable concentrations expected over large areas.

The Smoky Skies Bulletin warns of degraded air quality as wildfires continue to burn across the province. The smoke is expected to linger over the next couple days and into the end of the week.

The bulletin recommends you stop or reduce physicial activity if breathing becomes uncomfortable or if you feel unwell, and drink plenty of fluids.

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk for complications due to smoke inhalation.

If you are unsure whether you need medical care, call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1.

The full bulletin can be accessed online at the Government of B.C.’s website.

In Golden, two wildfires burning to the north have the chance to affect air quality, with a 155-hectare fire at Carrol Creek and and a 100-hectare fire at Blackwater Ridge.

There are currently more than 1,100 fires burning in the province.

Golden Star