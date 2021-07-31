Smoky skies bulletin, heat warning for Williams Lake area

Air quality Saturday morning, July 31 is rated at very high risk

For the second day in a row the skies are smoky in Williams Lake, with a smoky skies bulletin and a heat warning in place Saturday, July 31. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning and a smoky skies bulletin for the Williams Lake area.

It is anticipated that wildfire smoke will continue to impact air quality for the next 24 to 48 hours.

As of Saturday, July 31, the air quality index for Williams Lake is rated at 10-plus which is very high risk, especially for children, seniors and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma.

Highs for Saturday are 33C with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm, Sunday’s high will be 29C and Monday’s 28 C with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

As of 7 a.m. Saturday, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy’s air monitoring station near Columneetza School indicated the PM 2.5 level was 105.6 which measures fine particulate matter.

By comparison, in August 2018, the PM 2.5 levels exceeded 600.

For those looking to get a reprieve from the smoke and heat, the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex is open for the long weekend.

The hours are Saturday, July 31 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday Aug. 1, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday, Aug. 2 from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Williams Lake Tribune