Smoky skies bulletin for South Okanagan due to wildfires

Smoke covering the mountains looking towards Oliver earlier on Monday due to the wildfire near Gallagher Lake and smoke coming from a wildfire in Washington State. (Photo courtesy of Cheri Swanson)

Interior Health has issued a smoky skies bulletin for the South Okanagan on Monday.

According to the notice, the South Okanagan will be impacted, or will likely be impacted, by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours.

The bulletin states that during a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour. As of Monday afternoon Penticton does not seem to be affected by the smoke, however social media posts are showing smoke covering some of the southern part of the region (Oliver and Osoyoos) and masking the mountains.

On the ground level map, it shows that smoke will become more prevalent in the evening hours of Monday and into Tuesday as smoke from a wildfire burning in Washington State moves through the area, combined with smoke from the Eagle Bluff wildfire, north of Oliver in the Gallagher Lake area. The Eagle Bluff wildfire is now at an estimated 200 hectares.

The next bulletin update will be available on Aug. 6.

UPDATE: ~100 personnel, 6 helicopters and 2 water tenders have been assigned to the Eagle Bluff fire (K51244), located halfway between #OkanaganFalls and #OliverBC. For additional updates, see the Wildfire of Note page here: https://t.co/oXm0okhFHa #BCWildfire pic.twitter.com/b169MQyhR0 — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 5, 2019

