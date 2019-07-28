Smoky skies alert continues into Sunday

EC says to expect smoke in parts of the Similkameen Valley near Richter Creek widlfire

This is the Richter Mountain wildfire from the air as of Sunday. A smoky skies bulletin continues into Sunday for the Similkameen region because of the Richter Mountain wildfire burning near Cawston. (Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Services)

A smoky skies bulletin alert continues into Sunday for parts of the Similkameen region due to the Richter Mountain wildfire burning near Cawston.

Parts of the Similkameen Valley are forecasted to be affected by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours.

During smoky conditions, Environment Canada suggests to stop or reduce your activity level if breathing becomes difficult or you feel unwell, to stay cool and drink plenty of fluids, make sure that children and others who cannot care for themselves follow the same advice and monitor your symptoms among other tips which can be viewed by clicking here.

During smoky conditions Environment Canada also says:

Carry any rescue medications with you at all times.

Different people have different responses to smoke. Mild irritation and discomfort are common, and usually disappear when the smoke clears.

People with asthma or other chronic illness should activate the personal care plans they have designed with their family physicians.

If you are unsure whether you need medical care, call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1.

If you are experiencing difficulty in breathing, chest pain or discomfort, or a severe cough, contact your health care provider, walk-in clinic, or emergency department.If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1.

BC Wildfire Services estimated the Richter Mountain wildfire to be at 400 hectares on Sunday.

Jody Lucius with the BC Wildfire Service said the increase from yesterday is mostly a result of better mapping of the fire.

“We did see a little bit of growth yesterday and limited growth overnight,” she said. “But it’s showing less aggressive behaviour today — which is a good thing. That said, we are expecting that we could get some winds this afternoon so we could see that activity pick up again this afternoon.”

Lucius also said to use caution when driving along Highway 3 near the fire because loose debris and rocks have been falling onto the highway because of the wildfire.