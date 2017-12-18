Smoking materials blamed for west Chilliwack fire

No one home at time of the blaze called in by neighbours

Discarded smoking materials are being blamed for a fire at a home in Greendale Sunday morning.

The Chilliwack Fire Department reported at approximately 10 a.m. crews were dispatched to a structure fire in single family residential structure in the 42000 block of Peters Road, just west of Sumas Prairie Road.

Neighbours said they saw flames and black smoke venting from the rear of the home.

Firefighters responded from Halls 1, 4, and 6, and on arrival, reported seeing heavy fire and smoke venting from the rear of the home. Fire crews set up an offensive attack and quickly brought the fire under control.

• RELATED: Chilliwack smokers reminded to take care with cigarette butts

• RELATED: Cigarette blamed for Sardis Park house fire

It was a neighbour who called 911 as the occupants were not home at the time of the fire.

The home suffered significant fire and smoke damage. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

The fire department reports the fire appeared to be accidental and caused by discarded smoking materials.

“The Chilliwack Fire Department wants to remind the public to ensure smoking materials are fully extinguished in an approved container.”

signoff