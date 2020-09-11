Smoke rolling into the Valley

Smoky skies are expected throughout the weekend

Smoky skies are rolling into the Comox Valley, as smoke from the western United States is expected to stay in the area throughout the weekend.

On Friday, smoke from the south could be seen slowly moving into the Valley, as parts of Comox reported lower visibility, significantly blocking the view across the marina to Royston.

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for north Vancouver Island, warning that wildfire smoke travelling north from fires in the western United States could reach as far north as Prince George this weekend.

The air quality statement is in effect until Sept. 14.

