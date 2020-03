Fire crews on scene of a small fire off Enterprise Way

Fire crews are responding to reports of smoke on the Okanagan Rail Trail, off Enterprise Way.

Witnesses say smoke is rising from the trail near Banks Road.

One person on scene claimed they saw someone light a bush on fire.

More to come.

