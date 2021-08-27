Maple Ridge firefighters and local RCMP are on scene of a Hammond house consumed by smoke Friday afternoon. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Smoke pours out of Maple Ridge home, police chopper hovering overhead

Firefighters, Mounties, and paramedics are all on scene of a Hammond fire

Firefighters are going on the offensive to battle a blaze consuming a Hammond home this afternoon.

Initial reports from ScanBC indicated everyone was out of the house, but there was some indication of a possible accelerant on site.

A single-storey home in west Maple Ridge was engulfed in smoke when fire crews arrived, and officials have called in utility companies as well as paramedics to help while they attempt to extinguish the fire.

It had reportedly spread into the attic of the Latvalla Lane home just before 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27.

RCMP are also on scene, including a police helicopter hovering over the area.

Police on scene were moving people back, reporting that firefighters are smashing out windows.

• Stay tuned as more information comes available

