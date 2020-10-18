(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Smoke pours from abandoned Rutland heritage building

Fire crews were called to the scene just after 9 p.m.

  • Oct. 18, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

UPDATE: 9:52 p.m.

The structure is listed on the City of Kelowna’s heritage registry as Sproul Farm House.

It is one of few residences remaining from the city’s early rural period. It was built in 1906.

Neighbours of the building say of late it has been used frequently by “squatters” and it’s “about time” it burned.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Smoke is pouring out of a boarded-up house in Rutland on Sunday night (Oct. 18), just one block from the Olympia Greek Taverna which was destroyed by a blaze last week.

Kelowna fire crews responded to the structure fire at the intersection of Highway 33 and Sadler Road just after 9 p.m.

The cause of the blaze is currently unknown. Crews are mounting ladders to get up to second-storey windows trying to gain access to the building.

More to come.

