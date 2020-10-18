Smoke pours from abandoned Rutland heritage building

Fire crews were called to the scene just after 9 p.m.

UPDATE: 9:52 p.m.

The structure is listed on the City of Kelowna’s heritage registry as Sproul Farm House.

It is one of few residences remaining from the city’s early rural period. It was built in 1906.

Neighbours of the building say of late it has been used frequently by “squatters” and it’s “about time” it burned.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Smoke is pouring out of a boarded-up house in Rutland on Sunday night (Oct. 18), just one block from the Olympia Greek Taverna which was destroyed by a blaze last week.

Kelowna fire crews responded to the structure fire at the intersection of Highway 33 and Sadler Road just after 9 p.m.

#Kelowna emergency crews on scene at Hwy 33 and Sadler Rd for structure fire in abandoned building. Updates @KelownaCapNews @MichaelRdrguez pic.twitter.com/Dt5vNKFONV — phil.mclachlan (@newspaperphil) October 19, 2020

The cause of the blaze is currently unknown. Crews are mounting ladders to get up to second-storey windows trying to gain access to the building.

More to come.

