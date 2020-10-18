Smoke pours from abandoned Kelowna heritage building

The cause of the blaze remains unknown at this time

UPDATE: 10:18 p.m.

The structure that is ablaze in Rutland on Sunday night is listed on the City of Kelowna’s heritage registry as Sproul Farm House.

At the corner of Highway 33 and Sadler Road, the house is one of few residences remaining from the city’s early rural period. It was built in 1906.

Platoon Captain Kelly Stephens with the Kelowna Fire Department says crews found heavy fire and smoke coming from the attic when they responded just after 9 p.m. Twenty-one personnel and four trucks are currently on scene battling the blaze.

“We’re just trying to extinguish the fire, but it’s being a little stubborn,” he said. “The attic space is hard to get into and the insulation is of an older style so it’s giving us a lot more trouble than we hoped.”

Neighbours of the building say it has been used frequently by “squatters” as of late and it’s “about time” it burned.

Stephens says the cause of the fire remains unknown and it was vacant when crews arrived. Crews continue to combat the blaze.

A proposal to redevelop the site is currently making its way through city processes. The 5-storey, 90-unit mixed-use development is planned to incorporate the existing facade of the farmhouse.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Smoke is pouring out of a boarded-up house in Rutland on Sunday night (Oct. 18), just one block from the Olympia Greek Taverna which was destroyed by a blaze last week.

Kelowna fire crews responded to the structure fire at the intersection of Highway 33 and Sadler Road just after 9 p.m.

The cause of the blaze is currently unknown. Crews are mounting ladders to get up to second-storey windows trying to gain access to the building.

More to come.

