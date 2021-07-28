Smoke pollution cancels some South Okanagan garbage pick up

From Skaha to Twin Lakes, garbage will instead be picked up next week

If you live in the Regional District, you may have noticed that your garbage wasn’t picked up today, and that’s due to the smoke pollution in the air.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen cancelled the curbside collection for residents in Electoral Areas D and I for July 28, due to the risk to the collection crews.

The air quality in the area is at an unhealthy level, with the air quality in Penticton registering pollutants at six times the World Health Organization’s recommended exposure level, according to the IQAir page cited by the RDOS.

In comparison, Penticton’s 153 air quality index is only 3 points below the city with the worst air quality in the world with Jakarta at 156.

Garbage collection on Aug. 4 will resume as normal, and there will be double the amount of garbage picked up. The next yard waste pick-up day is Aug. 11.

Some residents in the Okanagan will not be receiving mail today. Poor air quality has forced Canada Post to postpone its deliveries. in Kelowna, Penticton and Oliver.

