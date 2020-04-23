Smoke inside spa at The Cove Resort

West Kelowna fire crews were called to the lakeside resort Thursday afternoon

Fire crews and West Kelowna RCMP were called to The Cove Lakeside Resort, Thursday afternoon, for reports of smoke coming from the spa.

The resort is currently closed however about 20 people were inside at the time and had to be evacuated, about 1 p.m.

Owners and long-term guests are residing in the resort, during COVID-19.

It’s unclear what caused the smoke, as the spa is closed at this time.

Emergency crews did have to detour to the scene as Gellatly Road South is closed due to the Gellatly Road Bridge over Powers Creek being replaced.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP seek public assistance with unsolved crimes

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Capital News